Fire at Miracle Tabernacle church in Washington Park, IL

The fire started shortly after 6 a.m. and caused heavy damage. The church is located at at 2117 N. 55th St. in the village.
klandis@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

Belleville, IL, resident Robin Porch's obituary states: “With Trump as president, Canada wasn’t far enough, so she moved to Heaven.” Her daughters said their grief is softened by the obit humor that their mom, a feminist and Hillary Clinton supporter, would have appreciated. She died on either Inauguration Day or the night after.

Metro-East News

Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

The Spivey Building is a historic landmark and an eyesore in downtown East St. Louis. Decades of neglect mean that it is falling down, with bricks and masonry hitting the streets below. Surveillance video from the neighboring Mixon Insurance shows a chunk of stone hitting the pavement with enough force to pulverize it.

Editor's Choice Videos