Fire at Miracle Tabernacle church in Washington Park, IL

Belleville, IL, resident Robin Porch's obituary states: “With Trump as president, Canada wasn’t far enough, so she moved to Heaven.” Her daughters said their grief is softened by the obit humor that their mom, a feminist and Hillary Clinton supporter, would have appreciated. She died on either Inauguration Day or the night after.
St. Clair County Healthcare Commission is hosting a Health Policy Summit on March 2 in Fairview Heights, IL. Commission member Laurie Bauer talks about the goal of the summit, which will feature keynote speaker Tyler Norris.
When the Columbia High School cheerleading team won a state title earlier this month, the moment was especially significant for one cheerleader and her mom. On that day, Michaela Patterson, 17, and her mom LeAnn Henry could both say they were champions because Henry won the same competition 20 years earlier.
The Spivey Building is a historic landmark and an eyesore in downtown East St. Louis. Decades of neglect mean that it is falling down, with bricks and masonry hitting the streets below. Surveillance video from the neighboring Mixon Insurance shows a chunk of stone hitting the pavement with enough force to pulverize it.