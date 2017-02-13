Funeral held for long-time county board member

The funeral for a long-time St. Clair County Board member who died last week was held on Monday in Belleville.
Dixie Seibert, who joined the county in December 1994, died on Tuesday. She was 84.
She had served on the county board’s Environmental Committee, Executive Committee, Finance Committee, and Public Safety Committee.
In November, Seibert was re-elected to the County Board representing the 10th District.
“Her main focus was to represent her constituents,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “She was all about constituent services. When people needed help, she was able to direct them in the right (direction).”
Kern added, Seibert helped pass the referendum that supported improving and opening parks in the county, and she was part of the effort to open the animal adoption center in the county.
Before retiring, Seibert was a secretary at the Recorder of Deeds office in St. Clair County.
Kern would not comment on a replacement for Seibert on the board.
“We’re just mourning the loss of a great county board member and a great friend,” Kern said.
Seibert is survived by her husband Paul A. Seibert Jr., four children, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
Comments