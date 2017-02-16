Durbin, Duckworth sign on to bill that would protect undocumented immigrants

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Chicago, have joined 19 other senators in proposing a bill that would rescind President Donald Trump’s executive order that directs the Department of Homeland Security to deport a large number of undocumented immigrants.
These are their statements:
Durbin: “Breaking up families and depriving cities of billions of dollars in critical federal funding doesn’t make our country safer — it dishonors our heritage as a nation of immigrants. It’s time for Congress to stand up and make clear that we will not be intimidated by the President’s bullying. This legislation would end the Administration’s mass deportation scheme and begin to lay the groundwork for a smarter, fairer immigration approach. I thank Senator Cortez Masto for her leadership in introducing this bill.”
Duckworth: “America is at its best when we welcome immigrants who work hard every day to build a better life for themselves and their families. Ordering local officials to needlessly tear families apart is unacceptable — and it compromises public safety in communities across Illinois by fostering mistrust and suspicion between local law enforcement and the communities they serve and protect. I stand with the people of Cicero, of Evanston, of Urbana and of Chicago against these sorts of divisive actions in favor of the inclusive America I know we can be.”
You can view the text of the legislation here.
