Chance of winds, hail and tornadoes as cold front approaches southern Illinois

Southern Illinoisans may have had a taste of summer last week, but you can expect winter temperatures and hail beginning Tuesday afternoon that could last through the night.
The National Weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for numerous southern Illinois counties and even more Missouri counties.
The outlooks states that the greatest risk is across southwestern Illinois and southeast and east-central Missouri.
“(Tuesday) we have a fairly strong cold front approaching region,the primary threat with this system is large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes,” Melissa Byrd, meteorologist, said. “It looks like it a very good possibility of severe weather (Tuesday) and (Tuesday) night.”
6:45pm CST #SPC Day1 Outlook Marginal Risk: from eastern ok to southern mo... https://t.co/GtEvHPMjG6 pic.twitter.com/wVouG7HHGh— NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) February 28, 2017
Byrd’s advice to people weathering the storm?
“Stay alert to the forecast.”
The current forecast says there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. By Wednesday night, the low is expected to be close to freezing.
#SPC Feb 28, 2017 0100Z Thunderstorm Outlook https://t.co/73QSQ8osrh— NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) February 28, 2017
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
