February 27, 2017 9:46 PM

Chance of winds, hail and tornadoes as cold front approaches southern Illinois

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

Southern Illinoisans may have had a taste of summer last week, but you can expect winter temperatures and hail beginning Tuesday afternoon that could last through the night.

The National Weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for numerous southern Illinois counties and even more Missouri counties.

The outlooks states that the greatest risk is across southwestern Illinois and southeast and east-central Missouri.

“(Tuesday) we have a fairly strong cold front approaching region,the primary threat with this system is large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes,” Melissa Byrd, meteorologist, said. “It looks like it a very good possibility of severe weather (Tuesday) and (Tuesday) night.”

Byrd’s advice to people weathering the storm?

“Stay alert to the forecast.”

The current forecast says there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. By Wednesday night, the low is expected to be close to freezing.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

