Cops hit the streets to ask voters to approve tax increase

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven Pause

1:54 Firefighters battle flames at Collinsville house fire

1:05 Firefighters battle blaze in Collinsville

1:03 Tammy Atwood talks about Collinsville house fire

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

2:01 Belleville's iconic Fischer's Restaurant gets $800K offer