Wrapping up the weekend with another nice day outside

Sunday should be another good day to get outside and enjoy the weather in the metro-east, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s the seven-day forecast:
Today ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight ... A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Monday Night ... A chance of showers before 7pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm. High near 62. West wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday ... Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
