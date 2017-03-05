Former metro-east state senator appointed to state commission

Former state senator Dave Luechtefeld has been appointed to the Illinois Civil Service Commission by Gov. Bruce Rauner. The appointment was announced on Friday by the governor’s office.
“Luechtefeld’s experience as a public servant - both as a public school teacher and in the General Assembly - make him well suited for the position,” a news release about his appointment said.
Luechtefeld, who lives in Okawville, recently retired after serving in the state Senate for 22 years. During his time in office, he was the Minority Spokesperson on the Education and Higher Education committees and served on the Executive, Financial Institutions and Agriculture committees. Prior to serving as a legislator, Luechtefeld was a teacher and coach in the Okawville school district for more than 30 years.
