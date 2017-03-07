Rep. Bost releases statement on American Healthcare Act

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, released this statement on the introduction of the American Health Care Act.
“Obamacare is clearly failing, contributing to higher costs and fewer insurance options for American families. In Southern Illinois, several of our counties are down to just a single health insurance exchange plan and premiums for this plan increased by more than 70 percent. The goals of the American Health Care Act are to address the drivers of these increased costs, to encourage competition, and to increase access to quality, affordable health care. We also must work to protect young adults and patients with pre-existing conditions and provide a stable transition that prevents the rug from being pulled out from under people. As I review the details of the legislation, I encourage constituents to study it for themselves at readthebill.gop and provide feedback to my office.”
Comments