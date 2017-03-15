East St. Louis police continuing to investigate deaths of 18- and 20-year-olds

East St. Louis police are continuing an investigation into a double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the 5300 block of State Street.
The victims were Maurice L. Cotton, 20, and Nathaniel A. Shuryn, 18.
East St. Louis Police Captain Bobby Cole said police received a call reporting a vehicle stopped in the roadway in the area of 5335 State Street.
“The caller reported that there were two subjects in the back seat who appeared to be deceased,” Cole said.
When police arrived, they learned that a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male had also been shot inside the same vehicle, Cole said. Both are expected to survive their injuries.
A 19-year-old female who was also inside of the vehicle was not injured. Cole said the Violent Crimes Unit with Illinois State Police is assisting with the investigation.
No motive has been established.
Comments