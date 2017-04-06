Man shot dead at UMSL MetroLink stop

A man was shot dead on a MetroLink train in north St. Louis county late Wednesday night, according to St. Louis County Police.
Officers responded at around 11:15 p.m. to the University of Missouri-St. Louis South MetroLink station at 7790 Natural Bridge to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man in his early 20s who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the station.
Police discovered the victim and another man had a physical fight on the back of the train as it approached the station. The fight ended with the suspect shooting the victim. When the train stopped, the suspect fled on foot and officers apprehended him shortly after.
The St. Louis prosecuting attorney will consider the case Thursday.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.
Those with information about the shooting should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
