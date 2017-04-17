Fire destroys three tractor-trailers at Fayetteville trucking company

Three tractor-trailers were destroyed in a fire at a trucking company Monday night.
The fire, at Verlan Funk Truck Services west of Fayetteville on Illinois 15, appeared to have started in the engine compartment of one truck that had been used earlier in the day before spreading to the other two, though a final cause had yet to be determined as of Monday night, Fayetteville Fire Department Chief Randy Vasquez said.
The fire also burned some wiring on two full grain bins, as well as a fourth truck, but it was saved, and the grain was unharmed, Vasquez said.
There were no injuries or deaths as a result of fire, and none of the tractor trailers held any cargo at the time, Vasquez said.
St. Libory, Fayetteville and Mascoutah Fire Departments responded to the scene.
