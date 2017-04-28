Three men plead guilty in 2010 Cahokia robberies

Three men pleaded guilty to two 2010 armed robberies and shootings, U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce announced Friday.
Leslie Woods, 22, Derek Marshall, 24, and Terrell McGee, 26, were all charged by a federal grand jury in 2015 with two counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of use and carry of a firearm during a crime of violence.
These charges are in connection with their involvement in a June 17, 2010, Best Stop convenience store and a July 8, 2010 D&D’s MiniMart shooting and robbery, both in Cahokia.
According to a release from Boyce’s office, the three men and James Smith robbed the Best Stop convenience wearing masks and armed with guns — one that was taken during a St. Louis gun store robbery earlier in June.
During the Best Stop robbery, Woods acted as the getaway driver. He drove Marshall, McGee and Smith to rob the store in a silver Altima that had been stolen during a carjacking in South St. Louis the day prior.
“Woods waited in the car while Marshall, McGee and Smith went into the store, ordered a customer to the ground, pointed a gun to the owner’s head and took over $11,000 from the cash register,” the release stated.
As the men left the store, Marshall shot the customer laying on the floor with a .40 caliber pistol and fired four shots toward a woman sitting in her car parked outside.
The entirety of the robbery was caught on the store’s video surveillance.
The men ditched the Altima, which was recovered a few hours later in St. Louis County and contained Wood’s fingerprints.
Less than two weeks later, Marshall pulled over in Brooklyn with the .40 caliber handgun used during that robbery.
Three weeks later, on July 8, 2010, the release stated that the three men and Reshon Farmer robbed a D&D’s Minimart in Cahokia in similar fashion — Farmer drove the crew in a white minivan they had stolen from North St. Louis that day.
While in the store, the men got behind the counter and demanded money. As the clerk was trying to open the register, “Woods continually pushed the barrel of the rifle against his back until he grabbed the barrel and turned around.”
Woods shot the man three times injuring the man in’s arms, hands and chest. The clerk fell on top of a woman who was lying on the ground.
They took the entire cash register and the store owner’s .40 caliber handgun.
This robbery was also caught on video.
Officers who knew the three identified the men in both robberies after viewing the footage as well as Farmer.
McGee was arrested in 2015 and interviewed about the robberies. He admitted to his involvement in both.
All three men face 35 to 50 years in prison along with up to $250,000 in fines for each count.
Smith and Farmer were prosecuted for these offenses by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Farmer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery, according to court records.
The release stated Smith is awaiting sentencing.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
