Meier votes against cursive bill because ‘we are micromanaging everything’

The Illinois House approved legislation by a 67-48 vote Wednesday that would require both high schools and elementary schools to teach cursive writing.
The bill was filed on Feb. 9 by Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Westchester.
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, voted against the bill. In a phone interview from the House floor Thursday, he said he’s not against students learning cursive, but he is against passing more mandates for schools.
“We don’t give them any more money, but every year we throw mandates on our schools,” Meier said. “When is there enough mandates? ... We are micromanaging everything ... If the parents want cursive writing they should tell their district ... tell them what programs they want to see in their schools.”
Several Southern Illinois representatives voted in favor of the bill but did not return calls for comment.
