This popular pizza chain is coming to O’Fallon

O’Fallon residents will soon have another choice of pizza restaurants in their community.
Dewey’s Pizza could open as soon as mid-fall in the Regency Park retail center, said Community Development Director Ted Shekell. The restaurant will be built next door to Italian restaurant Bella Milano.
“We’re very excited,” Shekell said. “It’s a great thing for that location and it’ll be a good fit for the community.”
Crews were in the process of grading the site early this month in preparation for construction.
A five-story Mariott Hotel is also under construction in the vicinity, Shekell said. The hotel will be built directly behind Bella Milano and could open by the end of the year, Shekell said.
A Dewey’s Pizza opened in Edwardsville a few years ago. The Ohio-based company has 24 locations in Missouri, Illinois and Ohio, according to their website.
Comments