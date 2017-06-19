Another Schuette’s Market location is closing

Schuette’s Market in Highland will permanently close its doors in the next few days.
Tessa Wiegman, vice president of Schuette’s Market, said in a news release that the Highland location would be closing pending the sale of the building. This is the second Schuette’s Market location that has closed within the past year.
All employees at the Highland location will be offered positions in other stores, Wiegman said.
The Breese, Troy and St. Rose locations will stay open, Wiegman said.
“We continue to work to improve our inventory and service levels in our other stores and balance our commitments to our employees; our vendors and various union pension funds and their retirees that we support within the community,” Wiegman said in the news release. “We encourage you to continue to support all local businesses during this troubling economic time for retailers.”
Wiegman did not immediately respond to comment about why the Highland location was closing.
Family Care Pharmacy, which has been at the Schette’s Market for 20 years, is moving next door to the old Hallmark building, according to a Facebook post on Family Care Pharmacy’s page.
