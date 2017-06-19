Democrat Ammons extends exploration of run in 13th District

State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, has extended to her exploratory committee to decide whether she will run for Congress in the 13th District, according to a news release.
“The response from voters has been both overwhelming and genuine,” Ammons said. “I’ve listened as voters have shared their thoughts and stories on the most crucial issues impacting their lives: the repeal of the ACA (Affordable Care Act), the need for clean energy jobs, cuts to Medicaid, Gov. Rauner’s manufactured state budget crisis, and more.”
The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.
In April, Ammons formed her exploratory committee and began holding listening sessions throughout district. In May and June, Ammons has made stops in Bloomington-Normal, Springfield, Edwardsville and Champaign-Urbana.
Dr. David Gill, of Bloomington, has already declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination. He ran against Davis in 2012, and lost by about 1,000 votes.
