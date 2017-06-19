snagy@bnd.com snagy@bnd.com
June 19, 2017 7:23 PM

St. Louis ranked one of worst places to live in America

By Kara Berg

The verdict is in — St. Louis is one of the worst cities to live in in America.

That is, at least, according to 24/7 Wall Street, a financial news and opinion website.

St. Louis was ranked the fourth-worst city to live in, just above Detroit; Flint, Mich.; and Birmingham, Ala.

With a poverty rate nearly reaching 25 percent and just more than a third of residents with a bachelor’s degree, St. Louis is “representative of the economic decline that afflicted many large industrial cities,” according to 24/7 Wall Street.

The ranking noted St. Louis’ high crime rate, which for violent crime is nearly five times the national rate, and rapidly declining population.

“Decades of manufacturing decline, white flight, and exclusionary zoning in St. Louis have led to some of the worst urban decay, racial segregation, and income inequality of any major city today,” the ranking said.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

