Here’s where you can watch Fourth of July fireworks

Celebrate the Fourth of July with these area events, including concerts, fireworks displays and parades.
‘Patriots in the Park’
Celebration starts 1 p.m. Tuesday. Wilson Park, 2900 Benton, Granite City. Carnival, food and craft vendors, live music. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on July 4.
Fourth of July celebration at Fairview Park
The celebration at Fairview Park in Centralia includes a carnival, games, food vendors, beer garden, bingo, quilt raffle, cake walk, craft fair, parade. On July 4th, fireworks begin at dusk. seecentralia.com/event-calendar.
Fair St. Louis in Forest Park
Vendors, live music, activities for the family at Forest Park in St. Louis. Fireworks start at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday. www.fairsaintlouis.org.
Gateway Grizzlies ‘All-American’ weekend
The Gateway Grizzlies are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with three days of fireworks, hot dogs and baseball at the GCS Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd., Sauget. On Tuesday, July 4, there will be a ballgame and more fireworks. www.gatewaygrizzlies.com.
Fourth of July bike parade
10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday. Immaculate Conception School, 321 S. Metter, Columbia. $5 registration fee. Decorate a bike, stroller or scooter and join the parade from Immaculate Conception School to Metter Park. Games and activities in the park afterward. www.columbiaillinois.com.
Columbia Fourth of July celebration
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. American Legion Park, 375 E. Locust, Columbia. The celebration includes bingo, washers tournaments, food, drinks and fireworks at dusk. www.columbiaillinois.com.
Godfrey’s ‘Family Fun Fest’
Glazebrook Park, Godfrey. A Patriot Bike Decorating contest for children ages 5-11 will take place at 5 p.m. Registration for the decorating contest is due by June 30. Entry forms are available at the Parks Office, 6810 Godfrey Road. Admission is free and activities will conclude with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Information: 618-466-1483.
Highland’s Fourth of July
Glik Park, 12525 Sportsman’s Road, Highland. 4 p.m. This event features inflatables for the children, food vendors and a disc jockey. Fireworks are scheduled around 9 p.m.
Mascoutah’s ‘Old Fashioned’ July Fourth celebration
4-10 p.m. Tuesday, Scheve Park, Mascoutah. The celebration features food, crafts, rides, drinks. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Litchfield Independence Day fireworks
9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lake Lou Yaeger, Marina 1, 4313 Beach House Trail. There will be live music from 6:30-9:20 p.m. Sponsored by Litchfield Tourism Office. www.visitlitchfield.com or 866-733-5833.
Okawville Community Club annual Fourth of July dance
2-5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Okawville Community Club exhibition hall, 511 S. Hanover St. Live music will be performed by “Rendition.” The club will sell beer, soda and sandwiches from 1-5:30 p.m. Admission is $6 per person for the dance only. Carryouts will be available.
Jerseyville Independence Day fireworks
9:30 p.m. Jerseyville American Legion Fairground, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville. Admission is free.
Dupo ‘Picnic in the Park’
Tuesday. Fireworks start at dusk. Dupo Community Park, 900 Bluffview Elementary Drive.
Boy Scout barbecue
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Millstadt Community Center, 102 S. Jefferson. The BBQ features championship Carolina-style pulled pork, pork steaks, brats and hamburgers. Diners will have a choice of two sides. This event is sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 622.
Independence Day fireworks
Dusk, Tuesday. Millstadt Village Park. Boy Scout Troop 622 will sell soft drinks, nachos and hot dogs from 6-9 p.m.
‘Salute to the Troops’
5:35 p.m. Fair St. Louis Stage, Forest Park. 300 Missouri and Illinois military service members and their families will be honored before the evening’s live entertainment. Fair St. Louis is free to attend and opens to the public at 1 p.m.
