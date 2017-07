U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has taken another turn for the worse after he was shot by a Belleville man June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia, at a congressional baseball practice.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday that Scalise, R-Louisiana, had been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit due to “new concerns for infection.” He’s in serious condition.

James T. Hodgkinson was killed after he shot Scalise and three other people.