Woman with epilepsy reported missing in Granite City

A 27-year-old Granite City woman with epilepsy has been reported missing, according to the Telegraph.
Ashley Nichole Brown was last seen Monday at a friend’s house. She is not currently on medication for her epilepsy, and her car is known to break down on long trips. It may be on the side of the road, the Telegraph reports.
Brown is 5-foot-10, 200-225 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes.
If anyone has information about Brown’s disappearance, they can contact Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990 or Granite City police at 618-877-6111.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
