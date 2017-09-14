Mother will see tapes of Jenkins’ last night before being found dead in hotel freezer

Chicago-area police will show the mother of Kenneka Jenkins surveillance tapes from the night the young woman was found dead in a freezer at the Crowne Plaza.
More than 100 protestors on Wednesday night demanded “Justice for Kenneka.” The 19-year-old woman’s death is being called a “non-criminal death.”
Investigators are reviewing some 30 hours of surveillance footage from the Chicago hotel’s 47 cameras. A spokesman for Rosemont police said Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, will see the footage on Thursday.
Jenkins attended a party on the hotel’s ninth floor on Friday night, and was found dead in a walk-in freezer early Sunday morning, about 24 hours after she went missing.
