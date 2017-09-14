Teresa Jenkins is comforted Sunday by her boyfriend on the porch of her apartment as she talks about her daughter, Kenneka Jenkins, in Chicago.
Teresa Jenkins is comforted Sunday by her boyfriend on the porch of her apartment as she talks about her daughter, Kenneka Jenkins, in Chicago. Alyssa Pointer AP
Mother will see tapes of Jenkins’ last night before being found dead in hotel freezer

By Mary Cooley

September 14, 2017 9:27 AM

Chicago-area police will show the mother of Kenneka Jenkins surveillance tapes from the night the young woman was found dead in a freezer at the Crowne Plaza.

More than 100 protestors on Wednesday night demanded “Justice for Kenneka.” The 19-year-old woman’s death is being called a “non-criminal death.”

Investigators are reviewing some 30 hours of surveillance footage from the Chicago hotel’s 47 cameras. A spokesman for Rosemont police said Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, will see the footage on Thursday.

Jenkins attended a party on the hotel’s ninth floor on Friday night, and was found dead in a walk-in freezer early Sunday morning, about 24 hours after she went missing.

