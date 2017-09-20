Toys R Us is delcaring bankruptcy, but as of now, it will have no effect on the Fairview Heights store.
Toys R Us is delcaring bankruptcy, but as of now, it will have no effect on the Fairview Heights store. LM Otero AP
Toys R Us is delcaring bankruptcy, but as of now, it will have no effect on the Fairview Heights store. LM Otero AP

Metro-East News

Toys R Us files bankruptcy; stores remaining open so far

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 20, 2017 10:43 AM

Toys R Us is declaring bankruptcy in order to better invest in its long-term growth, the company says.

Short-term, that means stores will continue to operate as usual. The retailer has made no announcement about closing stores or inventory reduction. Toys R Us and Babies R Us have stores in Fairview Heights.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows the company to restructure about $5 billion in debt. Forbes reports the company has been “overleveraged” since 2005, when it went private in a buyout.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into law key provisions that require prescribers to check Prescription Monitoring Program.

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law
Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville
Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

View More Video