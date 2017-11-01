Man dies in Fairview Heights fire, other man makes it out alive

A man died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Fairview Heights.
Firefighters responded to the fire about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Orlando Court, according to Fairview Heights Fire Chief Bryan Doyle.
“Due to the heavy fire, we made entry but we were not able to get back to the one person that was left in the house,” Doyle said. “That person unfortunately did pass.”
The man was 21 years old, the chief said.
Another man made it out alive and ran to a neighbor’s for help.
“He was actually beating on the doors of the neighbor’s residence to get someone to call 911,” Doyle said.
The St. Clair County coroner’s office was expected to release the identity of the man who died after his family has been notified, Doyle said.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office will handle the investigation, as is protocol in fatal fires.
Paul Schwarztrauber lives directly across from the trailer home that went up in flames. He said he woke up around 1 a.m. after the fire ignited.
“It came out of there like an oil fire,” he said. “I don’t know what caused it.”
Ruth Berry woke up as well. She lives next to Schwarztrauber, across the street from the trailer. On Wednesday morning she said the men that lived in the trailer rode motorcycles and had a band.
“They’re just kids over there,” Berry said. “They never bothered me.”
