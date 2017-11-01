Poshard alleges she was victim of sexual harassment, retaliation

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:07 Murray sees his shadow on Groundhogs Day Pause 4:03 Racial slur brings lawsuit against local school district 0:18 Drone footage captures impressive view of the Belleville fountain 1:55 She drives a semi from St. Louis to Kansas City almost every night 2:11 Freeburg graduate is shooting feature film 'Trapped in Schizophrenia' 0:31 Batman: The Ride train will run backward this spring at Six Flags St. Louis 1:24 AARP tax expert gives tips to avoid tax scams during tax season 1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return 2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes 0:53 Then I Knew: Illinois African Americans discuss what it's like to be black Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Madison County Board voted in October to terminate the employment of Kristen Poshard, the county’s economic development chair. She will receive a 30-day notice of the termination, starting immediately, and three months of severance pay, a standard package. The reason for the termination was not divulged. cbischel@bnd.com

