Poshard alleges she was victim of sexual harassment, retaliation

More Videos

Murray sees his shadow on Groundhogs Day 1:07

Murray sees his shadow on Groundhogs Day

Pause
Racial slur brings lawsuit against local school district 4:03

Racial slur brings lawsuit against local school district

Drone footage captures impressive view of the Belleville fountain 0:18

Drone footage captures impressive view of the Belleville fountain

She drives a semi from St. Louis to Kansas City almost every night 1:55

She drives a semi from St. Louis to Kansas City almost every night

Freeburg graduate is shooting feature film 'Trapped in Schizophrenia' 2:11

Freeburg graduate is shooting feature film 'Trapped in Schizophrenia'

Batman: The Ride train will run backward this spring at Six Flags St. Louis 0:31

Batman: The Ride train will run backward this spring at Six Flags St. Louis

AARP tax expert gives tips to avoid tax scams during tax season 1:24

AARP tax expert gives tips to avoid tax scams during tax season

How to get more time to file your tax return 1:45

How to get more time to file your tax return

How to pay your federal income taxes 2:16

How to pay your federal income taxes

Then I Knew: Illinois African Americans discuss what it's like to be black 0:53

Then I Knew: Illinois African Americans discuss what it's like to be black

The Madison County Board voted in October to terminate the employment of Kristen Poshard, the county’s economic development chair. She will receive a 30-day notice of the termination, starting immediately, and three months of severance pay, a standard package. The reason for the termination was not divulged. cbischel@bnd.com
The Madison County Board voted in October to terminate the employment of Kristen Poshard, the county’s economic development chair. She will receive a 30-day notice of the termination, starting immediately, and three months of severance pay, a standard package. The reason for the termination was not divulged. cbischel@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Poshard alleges she was victim of sexual harassment, retaliation

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

November 01, 2017 02:04 PM

A lawyer for former Madison County Community Development Director Kristen Poshard said Wednesday that Poshard has filed a charge of sexual discrimination and retaliation against the county with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The attorney, John Eccher, said that Poshard filed a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year with Madison County, and that she was retaliated against for doing so. The attorney did not provide details of the allegation of sexual harassment, saying he preferred not to “try this case in the press.”

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler declined to comment Wednesday.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said: “Until the county has been served and we have had an opportunity to review any complaint, I have no comment.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Poshard was placed on leave Aug. 3 for “violations of the county’s personnel policy,” and on Oct. 18, her employment was terminated by the county board in a nearly unanimous vote.

Poshard became the head of community development in March with a salary of $92,000. In April, the county board discussed giving her a raise to approximately $100,000. But then in August, she was placed on leave, and later fired.

In an email to the News-Democrat, Eccher wrote that he hopes the “case might send a message to the county’s officials that there is no place for discrimination or retaliation in the workplace or otherwise.”

IMG_Poshard_3_1_O0CM2MVH_L350296847
Kristen Poshard’s attorney announced on Wednesday that he filed a sexual discrimination and retaliation complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on her behalf.
File photo.

“Frankly, this is one of the most clear-cut violations of employee rights that I’ve encountered over the past decade,” Eccher wrote. He said county’s officials “continue to refuse to take responsibility for their deplorable actions ... and not just that, they continue to punish her again and again, thinking that they’re above the law.”

Eccher said he expects the EEOC will take six months to investigate the complaint against the county, which is a prerequisite to filing a lawsuit. If the EEOC gives Poshard a right-to-sue letter, then Eccher would file suit, he said. He is confident he’ll receive one, but he hasn’t determined where he would bring the suit. If the EEOC does not give the right to sue, then he would pursue other options, he said. He added that he is also pursing other legal remedies.

The EEOC can’t issue financial penalties and award them to complainants, Eccher said.

More Videos

Murray sees his shadow on Groundhogs Day 1:07

Murray sees his shadow on Groundhogs Day

Pause
Racial slur brings lawsuit against local school district 4:03

Racial slur brings lawsuit against local school district

Drone footage captures impressive view of the Belleville fountain 0:18

Drone footage captures impressive view of the Belleville fountain

She drives a semi from St. Louis to Kansas City almost every night 1:55

She drives a semi from St. Louis to Kansas City almost every night

Freeburg graduate is shooting feature film 'Trapped in Schizophrenia' 2:11

Freeburg graduate is shooting feature film 'Trapped in Schizophrenia'

Batman: The Ride train will run backward this spring at Six Flags St. Louis 0:31

Batman: The Ride train will run backward this spring at Six Flags St. Louis

AARP tax expert gives tips to avoid tax scams during tax season 1:24

AARP tax expert gives tips to avoid tax scams during tax season

How to get more time to file your tax return 1:45

How to get more time to file your tax return

How to pay your federal income taxes 2:16

How to pay your federal income taxes

Then I Knew: Illinois African Americans discuss what it's like to be black 0:53

Then I Knew: Illinois African Americans discuss what it's like to be black

Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

Kristen Poshard, the director of the Madison County Community Development Office and daughter of five-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard, finds herself in a political controversy in Madison County government that she links to molestation she suffered as a fifth-grader when she lived in Missouri with her mother and stepfather.

snagy@bnd.com

“As an attorney who simply works to expose the truth, I can’t wait for this case to get into litigation so that the citizens of Madison County can understand what its officials are doing, and how they’ve repeatedly hurt Kristen and her family in ways that the law prohibits,” Eccher said. “I also can’t wait to explore how the county’s officials have engaged in the same reprehensible conduct against other employees who haven’t yet had the courage to come forward before Kristen, but might now feel safe to do so.”

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Murray sees his shadow on Groundhogs Day 1:07

Murray sees his shadow on Groundhogs Day

Pause
Racial slur brings lawsuit against local school district 4:03

Racial slur brings lawsuit against local school district

Drone footage captures impressive view of the Belleville fountain 0:18

Drone footage captures impressive view of the Belleville fountain

She drives a semi from St. Louis to Kansas City almost every night 1:55

She drives a semi from St. Louis to Kansas City almost every night

Freeburg graduate is shooting feature film 'Trapped in Schizophrenia' 2:11

Freeburg graduate is shooting feature film 'Trapped in Schizophrenia'

Batman: The Ride train will run backward this spring at Six Flags St. Louis 0:31

Batman: The Ride train will run backward this spring at Six Flags St. Louis

AARP tax expert gives tips to avoid tax scams during tax season 1:24

AARP tax expert gives tips to avoid tax scams during tax season

How to get more time to file your tax return 1:45

How to get more time to file your tax return

How to pay your federal income taxes 2:16

How to pay your federal income taxes

Then I Knew: Illinois African Americans discuss what it's like to be black 0:53

Then I Knew: Illinois African Americans discuss what it's like to be black

Murray sees his shadow on Groundhogs Day

View More Video