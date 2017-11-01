Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park

Parents at Joseph Arthur Middle School in O'Fallon have filed a lawsuit after not receiving what they believe to be an authentic apology from the district after a teacher allegedly referred to two mixed-races students as "Slave No. 1" and "Slave No. 4." The teachers named in the suit could not be reached for comment. Central District 104 Superintendent Dawn Elser said the district was aware of suit but had no comment on its merits.