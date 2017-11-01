Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park

Parents at Joseph Arthur Middle School in O'Fallon have filed a lawsuit after not receiving what they believe to be an authentic apology from the district after a teacher allegedly referred to two mixed-races students as "Slave No. 1" and "Slave No. 4." The teachers named in the suit could not be reached for comment. Central District 104 Superintendent Dawn Elser said the district was aware of suit but had no comment on its merits.
A 2000 Freeburg High School graduate, Carlos Hagene, is shooting feature films in small towns where he grew up. The psychological thriller, “Trapped in Schizophrenia,” is about a series of murders that happen in a small town.
Area seniors get help with their taxes at the Collinsville Senior Citizens Center thanks to AARP's Tax-Aide program. It's open to anyone, but aimed at low-income people and those who are 60 years or older.
AARP tax counselor Pat Sharkey offers advice and tips on how to avoid scams during tax season. The IRS will never call on the phone with tax questions. They will always send a letter. Taxpayers who question the source of letters from the IRS may take it to any IRS location to have it authenticated.
A vehicle crash closed Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights on Thursday morning. It appeared that a tractor-trailer knocked a power line down across the roadway, which had to remain closed until the power line could be repaired. Lincoln Trail was closed from Ruby to Union Hill.
A vehicle appeared to strike a utility pole on North Koerner near Jefferson Elementary School on Thursday morning. Multiple agencies were on scene including Belleville police, Belleville fire and St. Clair County Emergency Management. An ambulance was also on scene.
There is a moment when you realize race is a factor in your life. African Americans discuss that moment and what it means in the Greater St. Louis area, where race relations have repeatedly hit flash points.