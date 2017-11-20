Former major league pitcher John Rheinecker, who graduated from Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo, died July 19, 2017 in St. Louis.
Coroner makes ruling on former MLB player’s death

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 20, 2017 10:57 AM

A former Major League Baseball player committed suicide by hanging himself in a Waterloo garage on July 19, according to a recently released coroner’s report.

John Rheinecker was a Gibault High School graduate and a left-handed pitcher who spent parts of two seasons with the Texas Rangers.

His wife Jamie Rheinecker told investigators 38-year-old Rheinecker “suffered from heavy alcohol use and he was also a heroin user,” according to notes in the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s report.

He was taken to St. Anthony's Medical Center after Waterloo police found him in the garage, the report said. There, he was pronounced dead.

Toxicology tests indicated he was under the influence of alcohol when he died.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

