Six dead in house fire in rural Illinois

Six people were killed in a house fire early Tuesday in Ogle County.
The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office told WIFR 23 News in Rockford that the fire started just after midnight in rural Dixon, near Rockford. A WIFR photo showed the fire gutted the single-story home.
Other news stations report thated eight departments responded to the fire in the rural area. The home was engulfed when they arrived, WREX-13 News reported.
There were no survivors of the fire. The names of the victims were not immediately released. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
