Vacant lot where a body was found in Cahokia, behind the Walmart on Camp Jackson Road.

Metro-East News

Body found behind Cahokia Walmart

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

November 21, 2017 05:24 PM

Cahokia police discovered a body Tuesday behind the Walmart on Camp Jackson Road.

As of Tuesday evening, police were not classifying the man’s death as a homicide, said Cahokia Chief David Landmann. Landmann would not say how they believed the man died, but said police should know within 24 hours.

The man, who appeared to be in his early 20s, had not been positively identified as of Tuesday night, Landmann said.

The body was found in a vacant lot, at the spot where Paris Avenue and Old Paris Avenue intersect.

No other details were immediately available Tuesday evening.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

