Police have 3 in custody in connection with Centreville man's shooting death

By Kara Berg

November 26, 2017

Police are investigating after a Centreville man was found dead in his truck Friday evening.

Johnny Lovett, 60, was found dead in his car at about 4:45 p.m. Friday, after police received multiple 911 calls about his body.

Centreville Detective Demarius Thomas said Lovett stopped in his truck and was talking to a group of men, then was shot by one of them. Thomas said the men may have been trying to rob Lovett. Lovett’s car was on fire when police found it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have three men on hold for investigation, and have another person of interest they were looking for Sunday, Thomas said.

Lovett’s body was found at 54th Street and Central Avenue in Centreville.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626

