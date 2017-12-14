I-55 semi crash sends one to hospital, was 5 miles from scene of crash that killed 4

Two semitrailer drivers were extricated after a crash Thursday night on Interstate 55 near Hamel, KMOV reported.
According to KMOV, the crash occurred just five miles north of where a semi driver plowed into eight cars Nov. 21, killing four people.
Thursday night’s accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m, according to KMOV. Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles, and one was flown to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
In November’s crash, two women from Staunton — sisters Hailey J. Bertels, 20, and Madisen N. Bertel, 17 — died at the scene of the crash. Tori Carroll, of Alhambra, and Vivian Vu, of Joplin, Missouri, died later from injuries suffered in the crash.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
