Longtime state representative officially steps down

State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, announced he is officially stepping down as of Sunday.
Beiser announced in August that he would not be running for re-election for the 111th District seat in order to enjoy his retirement.
He released the following statement Sunday afternoon:
“Serving our Metro East community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I have had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful people to help improve our communities and I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together.
“Throughout my time in office, I’ve been both guided and strengthened by the values that our families hold dear, which is why I’ve worked to bring Republicans and Democrats together to address significant issues such as job creation, education funding, providing relief for rising utilities costs, fighting against the opioid epidemic and passing concealed carry in Illinois. I’ve worked hard to give back to the communities that have given so much to me. As I announced earlier this year that I would not be seeking re-election and in the interest of spending more time with my wife, Terri, my children and grandchildren, I have decided to step down effective today, Dec. 17.
“I am thankful for all those that I have had the privilege of working with over the years, as well as my friends and family who have always supported me. It has been my privilege to serve the people of the 111th District.”
Beiser is a former special education teacher, Alton alderman and city treasurer, and was first appointed and then elected to the 111th District in 2004 and 2005. He has been in office ever since. Beiser told the Telegraph that among his public service jobs, he has been working for 42 years.
Wood River Township Supervisor Mike Babcock plans to run for his seat.
Babcock, 55, is owner of the Babcock & Associates insurance agency and has served as Wood River township supervisor since 2009.
Babcock, backed by the House Republican Organization and Gov. Bruce Rauner, challenged Beiser in 2016. Babcock lost 47 percent to Beiser’s 53 percent.
