Two kids hospitalized after UTV overturns in Macoupin County

Two children were airlifted to the hospital after the recreational vehicle they were riding in overturned on Sunday evening in Macoupin County.
Macoupin officials responding to the 911 call found an 11-year-old girl unconscious and barely breathing and an 8-year-old with injuries in rural Plainview, Illinois, according to a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office press release. The UTV had overturned and rolled down a hill on Walker Road.
Five people were riding in the 800 Polaris Ranger UTV. A 12-year-old boy was driving while 44-year-old Donald Ruyle was in the passenger seat holding a 4-year-old boy. The other children were in the back bed of the UTV.
The 12-year-old told authorities he was driving down a steep hill when the front tire dropped off into a deep wash-out in the road, according to the release. He said the tire crashed into the wash-out, causing the front tires to turn sideways. The UTV then rolled over and down the hill.
Officials received the 911 call about 6:13 p.m. but “due to poor cell phone service,” it wasn’t immediately clear what had occurred or where it happened, the release said. Officials pinged the cell phone in order to find the crash location.
Officials were not immediately available to comment on whether or not the other riders were injured in the crash.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
