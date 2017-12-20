Police searching for suspect in Madison County bank robbery

Madison County Sheriff’s officials were searching for a man who robbed a Godfrey bank on Wednesday morning.
Officials were on the scene at Reliance Bank just after 10 a.m. at 2810 Godfrey Road, according to a press release. The single black male suspect walked into the bank and up to the teller. He implied he had a weapon and demanded money.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the building on foot.
If anyone has information related to the robbery, they can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers: 618-692-4433 for the Dispatch Center or 618-296-3000 for the Anonymous Tip Line.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
