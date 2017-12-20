Metro-East News

Police searching for suspect in Madison County bank robbery

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 20, 2017 11:17 AM

Madison County Sheriff’s officials were searching for a man who robbed a Godfrey bank on Wednesday morning.

Officials were on the scene at Reliance Bank just after 10 a.m. at 2810 Godfrey Road, according to a press release. The single black male suspect walked into the bank and up to the teller. He implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the building on foot.

If anyone has information related to the robbery, they can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers: 618-692-4433 for the Dispatch Center or 618-296-3000 for the Anonymous Tip Line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list

    Metro-east Meals on Wheels providers have had to start a waiting list for any new seniors due to funding challenges. During the budget impasse, about 263 people were on a waiting list.

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list 2:03

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list
Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels
Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash 0:07

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash

View More Video