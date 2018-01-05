Local developer buys Swansea golf course for $1.5 million

Metro-east developer Mark Halloran said he has purchased the Clinton Hill Golf Course in Swansea for about $1.5 million, and he doesn’t expect to reopen the golf club that closed after he bought the site late last year.
“We are going to look at all options available to see what could be put there,” Halloran said Friday.
Halloran said his companies previously have developed subdivisions, apartment buildings and retirement centers.
As far as the 166-acre Clinton Hill site, Halloran said he could have plans to announce by June. He said he doubts that he would operate a golf course.
Clinton Hill opened at 3700 Old Collinsville Road in 1970, according to a website for Walters Golf Management, a St. Louis company that operates golf courses in the St. Louis metro area.
A representative from either the previous golf course owners or Walters Golf Management could not be reached for comment.
The golf course had 18 holes and often hosted high school golf tournaments.
