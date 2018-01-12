Retired O’Fallon police dog dies

Bobo, a 12-year-old German Shepherd police dog, has died, the O’Fallon Police Department says.
K-9 Bobo was partnered with Sgt. Michael Mojzis from 2006 to 2013, when the dog was forced into retirement by an injury suffered during training. He lived with the Mojzis family until his death Friday.
“He was a solid police dog, and after his retirement settled well into his home life,” said Lt. David Matevey, of the O’Fallon Police Department.
While with the department, Bobo specialized in finding drugs and tracking suspects and lost persons. He also visited schools.
Bobo and Sgt. Mojzis were awarded the “Catch of the Year” in 2009 for their apprehension of armed robbery suspects.
There was a private ceremony and procession for Bobo on Friday.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
