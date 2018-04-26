Police trying to identify skeletal remains found at Litchfield lake

Illinois State Police were investigating human remains found at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield on Wednesday.
"At this time it is unknown of race, sex, or age of the skeletal remains," State Police said in a news release.
Sgt. Elbert Jennings of the Illinois State Police said the remains were found by a worker clearing brush. Police could not say if the body was that of a man or woman.
"It was on the ground in a wooded area," Jennings said.
Police were searching the area for additional evidence on Thursday morning.
Litchfield is in Montgomergy County. The Sheriff's Department there said all information about any missing persons in that county had been forwarded to the Illinois State Police, and the Sheriff's Department would not make further comment.
A woman named Denita Hedden went missing on Jan. 25 from Macoupin County, which borders Montgomery County.
Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said he sent detectives who are familiar with the Hedden case to Lake Lou Yeager, but Kahl could not say the remains were those of Hedden.
