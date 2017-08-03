Carter Stumpf, John Taylor and Jaxton Ohren cuddle up with Mary Jane, a Hereford cow Stumpf was showing at the Madison County Fair.
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Kyle Hess talks to judge Charolette Detmer about his cat, Toots, during the 4-H cat show at the Madison County Fair.
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
Bailee Dorsey talks to judge Charolette Detmer about her cat, Socks, during the 4-H cat show at the Madison County Fair.
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
Kassidy Bone, 3, admires trains at the New Switzerland Model Railroad Club's train show during the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Amanda, left, and Judah Tippit, right, pet goats at the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
A curious goat puts its head over the fence at the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Elizabeth Bullard pets a horse at the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Brent Kuper holds Brexly Kuper as they look at goats at the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Vanessa Uhls talks with some sheep at the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Carter Adams pets Poptart the chicken at the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Sara Good holds her chicken Poptart at the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Evan Uhls, 4, pets a cow during the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Lillian Thole pets a horse at the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Contestants of the 4H Dairy Show show their cows at the Madison County Fair on July 25. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Parker England sprays down his cow at the Madison County Fair on July 25 before the 4H Dairy Show. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Daniel Fix, left, and Parker England, right, before the 4H Dairy Show at the Madison County Fair on July 25. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Jonathan Parsons pets a horse during the Madison County Fair on July 28. The fair ran from July 25-30 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Preston Schafer rides a bull in the CBar rodeo during the Madison County Fair on July 26. The rodeo took place in the Madison County Fair Grounds arena.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Joe Phillips rides a bucking bull in the CBar rodeo during the Madison County Fair on July 26. The rodeo took place in the Madison County Fair Grounds arena.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Will Crain holds onto his seat as he rides a bull in the CBar rodeo during the Madison County Fair on July 26. The rodeo took place in the Madison County Fair Grounds arena.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Trick-rider Justin Dickerson goes vertical while riding his horse in the CBar rodeo during the Madison County Fair on July 26. The rodeo took place in the Madison County Fair Grounds arena.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Owen Stout runs from a bull in the CBar rodeo during the Madison County Fair on July 26. The rodeo took place in the Madison County Fair Grounds arena.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Owen Stout is bucked from a bull in the CBar rodeo during the Madison County Fair on July 26. The rodeo took place in the Madison County Fair Grounds arena.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Jed Phillips runs from a bull in the CBar rodeo during the Madison County Fair on July 26. The rodeo took place in the Madison County Fair Grounds arena.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Jed Phillips rides a bucking bull in the CBar rodeo during the Madison County Fair on July 26. The rodeo took place in the Madison County Fair Grounds arena.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Will Crain holds onto his seat as the bull bucks. Crain was a bull rider in the CBar rodeo during the Madison County Fair on July 26. The rodeo took place in the Madison County Fair Grounds arena.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Dakota Murphy waits in the rain before riding into the CBar rodeo at the Madison County Fair Grounds arena. Murphy led the national anthem with her horse Sunshine on July 26 at the Madison County Fair.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Dakota Murphy rides her horse, Sunshine, before leading the national anthem at the CBar rodeo during the Madison County Fair on July 26. The rodeo took place in the Madison County Fair Grounds arena.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Todd Maedge of Marine powers his tractor named "Monkey Mayhem" to a pull of 303 feet and the win in the 6000 Super Stock class during the Madison County Fair's Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA) Truck and Tractor Pull Tuesday, July 25 at the Highland Speedway.
Daniel Fussner
dfussner@bnd.com
Dennis Cole of Mattoon drives his tractor named "The Cure" to a fifth-place finish with a pull of 290.8 feet in the 9,500 Pro Farm Tractor class during the Madison County Fair's ITPA (Illinois Tractor Pulling Association) Truck and Tractor Pull Tuesday, July 25 at the Highland Speedway.
Daniel Fussner
dfussner@bnd.com