Highland church event to double as benefit for girl hit by train

Fundraisers
Church event to double as benefit for girl hit by train
Highland Hope UMC’s second annual Hope Night on the Square will double as a fundraiser for a local teenager severely injured when her car was hit by a train.
Ana Cantrell, 19, a 2016 Highland High School graduate, was driving her four-door Suzuki sedan around 8:30 a.m. May 3 when it was struck by a CSX train at a private, unmarked crossing on Farmlane Road near Highland. Cantrell had no health insurance at the time of the accident. She spent three weeks in the hospital and four weeks in a rehabilitation facility. She is now home, but has months of therapy ahead, according to the family.
Hope Night on the Square will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 on the downtown Square in Highland. Highland Hope will provide hotdogs, chips, and drinks, and the church’s Praise Band will play. Family Bible Church and Pacey Perez will also be there to help to celebrate summer’s end with awesome music and inspiration. The sale of desserts and other items will be added to donations to be sent to a trust at First Mid-Illinois Bank for Ana’s medical needs.
Church mission to have Mazzio’s night
Ethnos360, formerly known as New Tribes Mission, Car Repair Ministry will have a fundraising night at the Mazzio’s Italian Eatery in Highland from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 14. The money earned will go toward the Missionary Car Repair Fund. This is a ministry that has been ongoing for 35-plus years and provides free car repair to the missionaries at the mission who cannot afford the car repairs needed on their vehicles. There are salvage yards that donate parts, car parts stores donate oil, filters and many other items to help this ministry also. Individuals, as well as, churches and businesses donate monetarily. The group is always looking for more volunteer mechanics. The organization’s next trip will be to Sanford, Fla., March 19-29, 2018. If you have any questions or would like to donate to this ministry, call Jim Holloway at 314-932-8085 or 618-791-3411.
The Arts
Heartland Community Chorus to have auditions
As it enters its fifth year, the Heartland Community Chorus (formerly known as the Highland Community Chorus) is looking for more voices to join in singing.
General auditions are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All auditions will be held in the choir room Highland Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St. Those auditioning will need to go into the far west door of the classroom building and follow the signs.
If someone cannot attend these auditions, they should contact musical director Luanne Murphy at 618-791-8408 to make an appointment for the week of Aug. 21-25.
Auditions only take a few minutes.
Singers ages 16 and older from Highland and the surrounding metro-east region are welcome. Those auditioning may sing a hymn, art song, patriotic song, or Broadway musical song. Music does not need to be memorized. An accompanist will be provided, but it is requested that those auditioning bring sheet music for the accompanist. Singers will be asked to sing five-note scales and match some short pitch patterns. Copies of “Amazing Grace” and “America the Beautiful” will be available upon request; singers are welcome to use them if they do not bring their own music.
See the HCC website at highlandcommunitychorus.org for more information.
Church
EvUCC to have “Back to School Bash”
Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St. in Highland, invites the public to its “Back to School Bash” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. Bring a friend and wear your swimsuit. There will be water games, music, ice cream and fun in the backyard of the church.
Meetings
Business Women’s club program will be on “Little Free Library”
Highland IFBW will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at Blue Springs Cafe, 3505 George St. in Highland. Networking begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The program, “Little Free Library” will be presented by Donna Plocher, IFBW member. Plocher, a reading specialist with the Highland Primary and Elementary Schools, is passionate about reading and children. She was instrumental in establishing the first Little Free Library in Highland, which is located near Peppermint Preschool at the Evangelical United Church of Christ.
Highland IFBW is an organization of “women helping women” and meets the second Monday of each month. All working women are welcome and invited to attend. To make a reservation, contact Margaret by phone at 618-654-4168.
Women’s Connection to have “Fashion Show Brunch”
The Highland Area Christian Women’s Connection will be featuring a Fashion Show Brunch on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Urban Farmhouse Eatery and Pie Co., 15 Central Blvd. in Highland.
All area ladies are invited to come and enjoy a fashion show, complete with children and adult models each showcasing two complete outfits chosen from Glik’s, located in Northtown Shopping Center in Highland. Also enjoy a delicious buffet breakfast and inspirational speaker Audrey Hessler, who will tickle your fancy with “Mom-Sense… The Sensible Non-Sensible Tales of a Mother.”
Glik’s, which was established in 1897, is celebrating their 120th birthday. The store has children sizes, ranging from infant to teen, and adult sizes, ranging from small to XL, with some plus sizes.
Child models on Aug. 15 will range in age from 5 to 13. The showcase will feature both boys’ and girls’ fall fashions, as well as adult sizes. Each of the seven models will display two complete outfits including shoes, back packs, jewelry and more. Susan Juenger, manager of the Highland Glik’s store, will narrate the fashion show.
Make reservations by calling Ruthie at (618) 882-6046 or email highlandwomensconnection@gmail.com to secure a space. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are preferred. Tickets are $11 per person, inclusive, and payable at the door. Off-site, complimentary child care for infants and preschoolers is available with a one-week notice.
Highland Area Christian Women’s Connection meets once a month, usually on the second Tuesday. No membership is required.
The club’s Nov. 14 meeting will be in the evening, where men and ladies are invited. Dennis Schutzenhofer, the longtime St. Louis Cardinals batting practice pitcher, will be the featured speaker. More details will follow later.
Health
Cancer Support Group to meet
The Cancer Support Group at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland will be held Thursday, Aug. 10 in the St. Francis Conference Room from 2 to 3 p.m. If you or a loved one has survived or is battling cancer, you are invited to attend. Light refreshments provided. Contact Deb Elledge, RN nurse navigator, at (618) 651-2885 if you planning to attend.
The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage.
Red Cross to have blood drive
A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the VFW Post 5694 Hall, 1900 VFW Lane in Highland.
In August, regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up. To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.
As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard.
Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
▪ Monday, Aug. 14: Swedish meatballs with sauce, steamed rice, broccoli, sherbet.
▪ Tuesday, Aug. 15: Breaded pork steak with onions, oven-roasted potatoes, braised red cabbage, tropical fruit with whipped topping.
▪ Wednesday, Aug. 16: Chicken fried chicken, cheesy hash brown casserole, glazed carrots, banana cream pie.
▪ Thursday, Aug. 17: Beef soft taco, pinto beans, fiesta corn salad, creamy orange cake.
▪ Friday, Aug. 18: Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, country green beans with bacon and onion, frosted angel cake.
