Around the Area: Former exchange student visits host family in Alhambra

Alhambra
Former exchange student comes back for a visit
Yuko Jokura attended Highland High School from 1984-85 with three other exchange students.
Yuko lived with Winnie and the late Sterling Schoen, of Alhambra, for the year she was here. She was the first female exchange student that the Schoens had taken in. Winnie said it was a fun year with another female in the household.
Yuko and her daughter Shino are having a wonderful time with Winnie this week as they go shopping most days. She mentioned how much cheaper things are here than they are in Japan. Winnie has taken them shopping at thrift stores and at high end malls in Missouri. She was very interested in buying items she could not get in Japan. Pumpkin pie spice was high on her list. Shino has been enjoying trying out different desserts and really liked the root beer float and spumoni ice cream.
When at their home in Tokyo, Yuko is a minister at Tokyo Women’s Christian University and her husband Kei is the pastor of a Christian church. She plays the piano and sings in the choir at her church that the entire family, including their dog attends. She laughed over the fact that her dog will sit up and wait for members of the congregation to shake with him during “Passing of the Peace.”
Yuko is having a wonderful trip and seeing so many things she remembers from her time here. When asked if there were any friends she remembers from her year living here, she replied that at the time she was here most of the exchange students stayed to themselves. The big plan for Monday was to check out the Pink Elephant in Livingston, and of course for Shino, the extra fun is going to getting the ice cream at the big twist cone stand there.
Grantfork
Center School PTO to hold run/walk
The 100 Year Birthday Bash Fundraiser Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Grantfork Firemen’s Park. This is the first fundraiser of the year, and organizers are asking area businesses to make cash donations of their choice to help the PTO. This is the only time businesses will be asked to donate. Those making donation will have their names put on the sponsor board.
To sign up to participate in the event, contact Jamie Dressler at 618-675- 3530 or any of the PTO officer. Send a check $25 per person (by Sept. 1) or $30 per person after Sept. 1.
The PTO uses the funds its gets through different events to purchase technology, playground equipment, field trips and reading materials for Alhambra and Grantfork schools.
Breese
Sept. 1 is deadline for Walk for Remembrance and Hope program inclusion
The Share group at HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese with the hospital auxiliary will host a Walk for Remembrance and Hope Saturday, Oct. 7, at Germantown’s Schoendienst Park.
Share, which generally meets the second Tuesday of each month in the hospital board room, is for parents and families who have lost a child.
Karen Gebke, host of the group with husband Scott, said the Oct. 7 walk has several goals.
“First,” she said, “the walk is to raise awareness and remember those touched by the death of a baby or infant.”
With that purpose in mind, participants can include their baby’s name on the T-shirts to be distributed that day and in the program and balloon launch. Deadline to be included is Friday, Sept. 1.
Also, proceeds from the walk will go toward an Angel of Hope statue for the hospital campus.
For more information and registration forms, including a participation waiver, call Karen Gebke at 618-709-2878, email sharestjosephs@yahoo.com or visit the Share St. Joseph’s Walk for Remembrance & Hope Facebook page.
Troy
Fire department to host BBQ event
The Troy Fire Department will host its third annual Box Alarm BBQ event on Sept. 8 and 9 at Tri-Township Park in Troy.
On Friday, Sept. 8, the fun will be from 6 to 11 p.m., with limited menu. “Harvest Drive” will perform, starting at 7 p.m. There will be lots of kid events, games and fun. There will also be a beer tent.
On Saturday, Sept. 9 the event will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a full barbecue menu. “Hick Town” to perform, starting at 5 p.m. There will also be a car show during the day, a “Fighter Challenge,” and lots more activities for kids.
Vendor space will be $20 per vendor, and vendors will need to supply their own booth. For information on how to register, contact the Troy Fire Department at 618-667-6721.
Triad to host college night
The guidance department at Triad High School will be hosting an evening presentation Sept. 7, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Knights’ Landing. Sophomore, junior and senior students are invited, along with their parents.
Many important topics related to the college planning process will be covered. The presentation will cover: the college/application process, financial aid, scholarships, and information about writing successful college essays. There will also be discussions the PSAT and SAT test. Additionally, at the end of the presentation, a panel of college representatives will be available for questions.
For more information, contact Jason Kapp, director of student services at Triad High School, at 618-667-5409, ext. 7427
VFW to hold chicken wing cook-off
The Troy VFW Auxiliary is sponsoring its fourth annual Wing-Ding Cook-Off Challenge on the parking lot of the Troy VFW, located at 123 W. Market St. in downtown Troy.
The competition will be held Sept. 9 from noon to 6 p.m. Wing judging will be at 3 p.m., with awards immediately following.
Cook-off applications and fees must be received Sept. 1. Entry fee $125 per team. All entry fees are non-refundable. In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled. To be a cook-off competitor, contact Troy VFW 618-667-8387 or email vfwpost976@gmail.com.
Tickets for wing tasting are $20 for 12 or $10 for five. One ticket equals one wing. All beverages must be purchased on premises.
In addition to the Cook-off Challenge, the VFW Auxiliary will be holding a “cornhole” (bean bag) competition. Sign-up is at 1 p.m., and the competition begins at 2 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. Teams will be drawn on-site. Prizes will be awarded.
Proceeds benefit the Troy VFW Auxiliary, which in turn gives back to veterans, supports our troops and gives back to the community.
Bring your lawn chairs, come out for fun, games, music and root for your favorite team.
Truck Convoy to benefit Special Olympics
The second annual Troy Truck Convoy, hosted at CIT Trucks (2120 Liebler Drive in Troy), will be held Saturday, Sept. 9. Registration will kick off at 5:30 p.m., and the Truck Convoy will immediately follow, traveling approximately 25 miles along I-55 and I-270.
“The purpose of our charitable giving and community involvement is rooted in gratitude. CIT Trucks has a passion to invest not only in business, but in the lives of people and the nurturing of the communities in which we live and work,” said Bruce Thomas, vice president/dealer principal of CIT Trucks. “We are proud to be a partner with Special Olympics Illinois, the trucking industry and Police Association as we work together to celebrate these remarkable athletes.”
Law enforcement and truckers throughout the United States and Canada will join forces to hold the Troy Truck Convoy for Special Olympics hosted by the Troy Police Department. The international fundraising and awareness event is a unique partnership between law enforcement and truckers to raise funds for Special Olympics so the athletes can continue to train in year-round sports activities.
“The Troy Police Department proudly supports Special Olympic Athletes in Illinois, to include 23 local athletes. Serving a community that backs our department is what drives our officers to give back and go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Michael Raymond Jr. from the Troy Police Department. “Placing medals around the neck of athletes truly brings joy to our officers. The bond that has been forged with the officers and athletes is seen at all the events.”
Special Olympics athletes and families, the community, companies, and law enforcement agencies will welcome the truckers as they return for dinner and a celebration, complete with awards and raffles. A Special Olympics Illinois Global Messenger will also give a speech to the group.
“Special Olympics has a way of bringing everyone together, setting aside differences and building communities of acceptance,” said Lourin Sprenger, assistant director of development for Law Enforcement Torch Run. “The fact that Special Olympics can bring together law enforcement officers and truckers is a testament to how the athletes of Special Olympics are a true inspiration.”
In 2016, a total of 150 trucks participated and raised $60,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Since 2005, the Illinois Convoy has raised more than $500,000 with a total of 650 trucks.
For more information or to register a truck ($100 minimum), visit soill.org/truck-convoy or, call Lourin Sprenger at 618-960-9159.
Trenton
“Understanding Medicare” class to be offered at KC Center
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will hold a course entitled “Understanding Medicare” at the Trenton Education Center. This class will meet Tuesday evenings, Sept. 19 and 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The registration number for this class is COED 5496 TR01E.
Medicare is complicated. Most people are overwhelmed with the options and find it difficult to get clear, simple answers. This class is designed for people approaching or already on Medicare, and caregivers. It will help you find your path through this complicated issue. This two session class will review parts A, B, C, and D, how Medicare operates and where you fit into the equation.. Come find out about the biggest gaps in Medicare today and learn strategies to protect yourself. There are dozens of people willing to talk to you about retirement income, but few people willing to talk about retirement outgo. Get your questions answered and finally demystify Medicare. Learn to navigate, understand, and choose the right plan and supplement for you. Registration fee for this course is $25, and an $10 material cost to be paid directly to the instructor.
Students may register for this class through the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475. Space is limited, so register early. All students must pre-register for this class.
Madison County
SNIP gets grant spay/neuter pets
Evelyn Shermer, Spay Neuter Illinois Pets president, recently announced that the Albert Schweitzer Animal Welfare Fund provided a grant of $6,100 to be applied to spay/neuter of cats and dogs in and around Madison County. The grant also provides for printing of educational materials for children emphasizing their similar physical needs and emotions.
According to SNIP, the most effective and humane means to reduce unwanted litters and thus reduce euthanasia is through spay/neuter, which is one of the primary objectives of the Albert Schweitzer Animal Welfare Fund.
“It is through the generosity of organizations such as (ASAWF) that SNIP Alliance can continue its mission to reduce pet-overpopulation through spay/neuter and educate our children about the emotional and physical needs of a pet,” Shermer said.
ASAWF was established in 1981 and was named for the famed scientist and humanitarian in recognition of his philosophy of reverence for life.
Since 201 SNIP Alliance has performed over 5,500 spay/neuter surgeries, reducing the intake of animals at Madison County Animal Control by 60 percent and the euthanasia rate by 51 percent, according to the organization.
To be eligible pet owners must meet income requirements of $20,000 or less for single, $32,000 or less if married and have children in the home. There are no residency requirements. SNIP Alliance will collect a copay of $20 for cats and $30 for dogs. Rabies vaccine is required for all animals which is an additional $10 fee if proof is not provided.
To schedule an appointment, call 618-550-7647.
Comments