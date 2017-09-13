HHS homecoming parade seeks participants
The committee for the Highland High School Homecoming Parade Night would like to invite the community and local businesses to a night of festivities celebrating Homecoming on Wednesday, Oct. 4, starting with the annual parade, beginning at 6 p.m.
The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Moonlight Over Paris.” The parade route will begin on Lindenthal at the elementary school and travel west on Lindenthal to Washington Street, then north on Washington, crossing Broadway, and continue around the Square, ending at Laurel Street. Immediately following the parade, there will be a pep rally at the Square.
If your business, club or group would like to place an entry in the parade, contact Kim Etter at 618-973-2116 or kimetter13@yahoo.com by Sept. 20.
Education
The Reality Store is back, needs volunteers
Highland Business Women’s Club is sponsoring “The Reality Store” for the eighth-grade student body at Highland Middle School. This year’s program is scheduled for Sept. 29.
The Reality Store is a two-hour life skills simulation for students. Each participant chooses a career that matches his/her interest and abilities. The student receives a monthly paycheck and experiences the financial obligations that are a part of every day life.
Business representatives and volunteers are needed to operate “stations” at which the students pay taxes, obtain housing, transportation, insurance and experience some of life’s unexpected events.
Highland BW is seeking the support of business in the community to help prepare our young people to make realistic choices in preparing for a successful future. If you are able to participate, contact Susie Dewaele by phone at 618-520-7039 or by email at susiebullit@yahoo.com or if more information is needed.
Latzer Library to host movie night
Thursday, Sept. 21 is movie night at Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St. in Highland. “Mad Max: Fury Road, the Black and Chrome Edition” will be playing at 5:30 p.m. Come and see what director George Miller calls, “the best version of the movie.”
Wednesday, Sept. 13 is Roald Dahl Day at the library. It’s the birthday of everyone’s favorite storyteller. The week of Sept. 25-30 is Banned Books Week, an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. For both these events there will be displays, giveaways and prizes.
Finally, the month of September is Library Card sign-up month. There is something for everyone at the library so if you haven’t been lately, this is a great time to visit!
For more information, call the library at 654-5066 or “Like” Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library on Facebook.
Fundraisers
Progressive luncheon, shopping event to benefit food pantry
Grab your girlfriends and join in the second annual “Ladies Who Lunch,” a progressive luncheon at Highland’s most unique gift and home décor shops.
The Tin Shed-Furniture by Kloss, The Giving Tree, Swiss Gift Shop, Something Special by Penny, Windows on Broadway, and The Chocolate Affair will be hosting the fundraiser to benefit the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry. With your ticket, you will enjoy free food and exclusive shopping deals and discounts at each location.
The event begins at The Tin Shed on Saturday, Sept. 30 anytime between 10 a.m. and noon. From there, you will move from shop to shop at your own pace. At the end of the day, you will have the chance to win attendance prizes donated from each of the participating businesses. Tickets are $5 at The Tin Shed, 135 Poplar St., on the day of the event and must be purchased between 10 a.m. and noon. There will be no advance ticket sales.
HACSM began as the outreach project of the mission committee of a local church to provide a food pantry for area residents in need. As needs increased they moved to a rented 2,000 square foot facility in June, 1999. As the need for services continued to grow, on Sept. 2, 2008, with the help of a grant from Madison County Community Development and assistance from the city of Highland, local businesses, civic groups and generous individuals they moved to a new 4,500 square foot building located at 900 Chestnut St. in Highland.
HACSM is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporation that coordinates with area churches, civic organizations, businesses and government agencies. Is overseen by a board of directors that meets monthly.
Latzer Library to have book sale
On Sept. 15 and 16, Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St. in Highland, will have a used book sale in the auditorium. All are welcome. Hours are Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Band Parents to host “Cow Pie Bingo” on the Square
Cow Pie Bingo is the Highland Band Parents largest fundraiser of the year. Last year, they raised $7,000 to support all of the bands in the district from fifth grade through high school.
The event this year will be Sept. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Highland Square.
The money is used to support instrument purchases, music, competition entry fees, transportation expenses, instrument maintenance, and even more. Last year, thanks to many generous donors and the School Board, a portion of the proceeds were used to replace 15-year-old band uniforms. The donors for the new uniforms will be recognized at the next home football game on Sept. 15.
What is Cow Pie Bingo? Essentially, as in years past, a cow will be in a fenced in area. In that area are 600 squares. When the cow makes a deposit, whoever owns the square where the deposit is made will win the jackpot. Cow Pie tickets are sold by the high school students for $10 a square. If the winner is present that is holding a Cow Pie ticket, they win $1,000. If they are not present, then they still win $750. The student that sold the winning Cow Pie ticket also wins $250.
The band parents will also be selling Piggyback tickets. Essentially, it’s the same 600 squares, but those tickets are sold by middle school students for $5 a square. The winner of the piggyback tickets will win $250, regardless if they are present or not. The middle school student who sold the winning Piggyback ticket will also win $100.
Any remaining squares will be sold the evening of the Cow Pie event, while supplies last. All tickets are randomly assigned to a square. People holding their ticket will be able to see where there ticket is located at on a map by the cow’s area.
In addition to the bingo, the sixth-grade and middle school bands, as the Highland High School Marching Bulldogs will perform.
There will also be 50/50 drawings. For the kids, there will be games and Highland High School art student will also be doing face painting. New this year, the band parents will be selling with barbecue ribs, pulled pork, burgers, brats, and hot dogs.
Meeting
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers/.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Sept. 18: Fried chicken, twice-baked potato casserole, French style green beans, chocolate mousse.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Cheeseburger on bun, relish plate, French fries, macaroni salad, luscious fruit dessert.
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Lasagna, spinach salad, green beans, garlic bread stick, ice cream.
Thursday, Sept. 21: Beef pot roast with gravy, carrots, potatoes and onions, dinner roll, pumpkin pie.
Friday, Sept. 22: Taco salad, Mexican corn, cornbread, frosted peanut butter cake.
