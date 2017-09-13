Ground broken for veterans memorial wall

More Videos 1:45 How state troopers are getting you to slow down in work zones Pause 2:47 Cardinals call up Memphis Redbirds players 1:29 Here are Wolf Branch's plans after evacuation of middle school building 1:12 How Wolf Branch Middle School is dealing with the movement 2:06 Wayne Gretzky and his family were at Belleville East's tennis complex 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:49 Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000 2:50 State senator and local leaders rally against Rauner's education reform veto 1:38 Flyers wideout made key touchdown catch in win over Tigers 1:57 State Sen. Bill Haine will not seek another term Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highland begins construction on monument to its fallen heroes The groundbreaking for the Wall of Remembrance and Honor was on Sept. 5 at Dennis H. Rinderer Park on Veterans Honor Parkway in Highland. The wall commemorates the veterans and first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty during the first and second world wars. The groundbreaking for the Wall of Remembrance and Honor was on Sept. 5 at Dennis H. Rinderer Park on Veterans Honor Parkway in Highland. The wall commemorates the veterans and first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty during the first and second world wars. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

