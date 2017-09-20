VFW receives donation, plans membership dinner

Health
Blood drive set at KRC
The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive in Highland.
All blood types are currently needed. Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and use RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood or platelets through Sept. 30, 2017, will receive a coupon for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.
VFW
Post to hold membership dinner
VFW Post 5694 in Highland is having its annual Membership Dinner for all members of the VFW Post and Auxiliary on Oct. 14. The evening will start at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour. The guest speaker this year is Lee Wallace from Caseyville Post 1117, who serves as state assistant membership chairman. Membership pins will be presented to post members and auxiliary members during an award ceremonys held after the dinner. Cygan-Delaney will be catering the event. The post encourages anyone interested in attending to RSVP at the post or contact Krystle Huelsmann at 618-660-8374 or Mike Voegele at 618-781-8400 by Oct. 7.
Walmart donates to VFW
As a community support project, Highland Walmart recently donated $1,000 to VFW Post 5694. The post will use this donation to support veterans in need and the DAV vehicle, a volunteer organization that provides needed transportation. Community support projects such as this are greatly appreciated by the members of the post and fellow veterans.
Religion
Hospital to host pet blessing
In honor of the Feast of St. Francis, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will be having a Blessing of Pets on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. outside the hospital’s healing garden. All are invited to bring their pets for this special blessing that celebrates God’s gift of the precious animals that enrich our lives so beautifully. For more information, contact Jean Korte at the Pastoral Care Department at 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org.
Fundraisers
Animal Shelter to have rummage sale
The Highland Animal Shelter’s annual Rummage & Thrift Sale Sept. 29 and 30 at the Expo Building on the Madison County Fairgrounds at Lindendale Park in Highland.
The sale will begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 29, with no set closing time. On Sept. 30, sale hours run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donations will be accepted at the Expo Building from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. Accepted items will include household items, furniture, antiques, toys, books, DVDs, lawn and garden items, small appliances, rugs, linens, jewelry and purses. No clothing, shoes, TVs or computer monitors will be accepted.
For more information, contact Mary at 618-795-1826.
Animal Shelter to have E-cycling event
The Highland Animal Shelter, in cooperation with J&C E-Cycling, will have an electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Expo Building on the Madison County Fairgrounds at Lindendale Park in Highland.
Items that can be recycled include computer towers, battery backups, electric motors, DVD/VHS players, appliances, lawn mowers and weed eaters, computer parts, laptops, batteries, wire, flat screen televisions, cell phones, speakers and lawn tools.
Items not be accepted include smoke detectors, light bulbs, propane tanks, carbon dioxide detectors, computer monitors, and tube and plasma televisions.
For more information, call Christy at 618-977-1829.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and olderr to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Sept. 25: Meatloaf, oven-browned potatoes, creamed peas, fruit shortcake.
Tuesday, Sept. 26: Barbecue pork steak, baked beans, California blend vegetables, dinner roll, seasonal Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 27: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied carrots, gelatin with whipped topping.
Thursday, Sept. 28: Herb-roasted pork loin, gravy, baked sweet potato, vegetable medley, frosted chocolate chip brownie.
Friday, Sept. 29: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, peach cobbler.
Comments