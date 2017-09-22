Best of show awarded to Sarah Baker, sponsored by Meredith Funeral Home.
Best of show awarded to Sarah Baker, sponsored by Meredith Funeral Home.

Highland News Leader

See the best works from Highland’s Street Art Festival

The News Leader

September 22, 2017 2:30 PM

Best of Show

▪ Sarah Baker, sponsored by Meredith Funeral Home

Professional

▪ 1st: David Carr, sponsored by The Korte Company

▪ 2nd: Taylor Sheeley, sponsored by The Smile Shoppe

Amateur (age 24-plus)

▪ 1st: Stephanie Heffron, sponsored by Travel One

▪ 2nd: Lynn Kohlbrecher, sponsored by Tri Ford

    Learn the meaning behind Joe Hernandez's drawing at the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival. Hernandez was drawing in the amateur age 24+ category, but he had his drawing planned months in advance.

Learn the meaning behind Joe Hernandez's drawing at the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival. Hernandez was drawing in the amateur age 24+ category, but he had his drawing planned months in advance.

Amateur (age 19-23)

▪ 1st: Taylor Bailey, sponsored by the Highland Chamber of Commerce

▪ 2nd: Taylor Riechmann, sponsored by the Highland Jaycees

Young Artist (age 14-18)

▪ 1st: Morgan Leady, sponsored by Lee's Loans Jewelry & More

▪ 2nd: Channon Goodrum (Bonnabelle), sponsored by Cedar Creek Dental

Awards of Merit

▪ Samantha Ritz, sponsored by Rachel Crow-Country Financial

▪ Joshua Heffron, sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville

▪ Veronica Jones, sponsored by The Tin Shed-Furniture by Kloss

