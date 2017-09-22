See the best works from Highland’s Street Art Festival

Best of Show
▪ Sarah Baker, sponsored by Meredith Funeral Home
Professional
▪ 1st: David Carr, sponsored by The Korte Company
▪ 2nd: Taylor Sheeley, sponsored by The Smile Shoppe
Amateur (age 24-plus)
▪ 1st: Stephanie Heffron, sponsored by Travel One
▪ 2nd: Lynn Kohlbrecher, sponsored by Tri Ford
Amateur (age 19-23)
▪ 1st: Taylor Bailey, sponsored by the Highland Chamber of Commerce
▪ 2nd: Taylor Riechmann, sponsored by the Highland Jaycees
Young Artist (age 14-18)
▪ 1st: Morgan Leady, sponsored by Lee's Loans Jewelry & More
▪ 2nd: Channon Goodrum (Bonnabelle), sponsored by Cedar Creek Dental
Awards of Merit
▪ Samantha Ritz, sponsored by Rachel Crow-Country Financial
▪ Joshua Heffron, sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville
▪ Veronica Jones, sponsored by The Tin Shed-Furniture by Kloss
