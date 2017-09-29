Highland pharmacy moves shop. New offerings include green tea, yoga.

More Videos 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library Pause 4:16 Tragedy brought together a homeless couple expecting twins 0:55 Frustrated O'Fallon residents can't make a left turn 2:27 Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital 0:44 Columbia sophomore steps up after teammate's season-ending injuries 3:06 Mascoutah football plans display of unity during national anthem 0:54 Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest 1:49 Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:23 Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home Dan Fieker, the owner of Family Care Pharmacy talks about their new location at 1108 Broadway in Highland and highlights new products and plans for the future. Dan Fieker, the owner of Family Care Pharmacy talks about their new location at 1108 Broadway in Highland and highlights new products and plans for the future. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Dan Fieker, the owner of Family Care Pharmacy talks about their new location at 1108 Broadway in Highland and highlights new products and plans for the future. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com