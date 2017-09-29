Highland pharmacy moves shop. New offerings include green tea, yoga.

Family Care Pharmacy has moved, though not far. And the new location offers much more than prescriptions.
The neighborhood pharmacy recently moved from its longtime location inside the former Schuette’s Market to just next door in the former Hallmark store location at 1108 Broadway.
The pharmacy, which is now carrying an expanded line of retail products, shares the space Family Care Medical.
Dan Fieker, the pharmacy owner, said the business has been planning the move for quite a while now. He said they knew they would have to move when they heard that Schuette’s Market was closing.
Fieker said he and his employees orchestrated the move over the weekend of Sept. 16-17 after business hours, so they would not lose any time being open. He also said the move brings some exciting new additions the business has never offered before.
“We’re trying to help you, as members of the community, to be healthy,” Fieker said.
On the right side of the store, customers will see the newest addition to the business. The pharmacy has added a loose-leaf tea shop called, “The Highland Tea Company.” This section of the shop provides an extensive number of natural and organic teas. Ranging from green teas to fruity flavors and detox teas, Fieker said the assortment will help customers find a tasty daily dose of antioxidants and other needs.
The pharmacy has also extended the range of products provided at the store. The shop now offers an extensive supply of supplements and vitamins, essential oils, and an expanded sports nutrition section.
“So all you weekend warriors and weight lifters and workout gurus, we have got you covered there,” Fieker said.
Fieker also said that coming soon is their own healthy snack line.
“I love to eat snacks, so I’m really looking forward to those coming in,” Fieker said.
One of the most drastic changes to the Family Care business model will be the addition of yoga classes. Fieker said the shelves of the store were designed on rollers to allow the floor to be opened up into a yoga studio. Currently, Fieker said they are searching for the right yoga instructor, so classes may not start for another couple of months.
In regards to the drive-thru window, Fieker said customers should not fear because they still provide drive-up prescription refills. The window on east side of Family Care building, in between the pharmacy and Highland Fire Station No. 1.
Fieker said the store is planning a grand opening event, which he estimates will be sometime in October. In the meantime, he said they are busy settling in and are enjoying welcoming their customers to their new location.
“We’d love to have you over and come visit,” Fieker said.
At a glance
Name: Family Care Pharmacy
Location: 1108 Broadway, Highland
Phone: 618-654-2323
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday; closed Sunday
Website: familycarepharmacyrx.com
Social Media: Facebook
