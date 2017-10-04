Greenville prepares for annual ‘Apple Day’

St. Jacob
Township to provide free flu shots
St. Jacob Township is sponsoring a free flu Immunization for residents of the township from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the St. Jacob United Church of Christ’s Heritage Hall, located at 107 W. Main St. Free flu shots will be given to residents 18 years or older. Also available will be a free eye screenings, provided by the Lions Club of Illinois. Proof of residency is required. For further information, contact: Scott Rose at 618-644-4519, Tom Carson at 618-644-3981, Emmitt Sowash at 618-920-5003, Lori Daiber at 618-644-5459 or Kevin Staas at 618-644-8174.
Livingston
Road Rallye has “Harry Potter” theme
The annual Livingston Road Rallye, sponsored by the Livingston Park Association, is a fun-filled evening that supports a great cause. Participants do unique challenges, drive a predetermined route to look for clues, and solve puzzles. The 2017 “Harry’s Horcrux Hunt” will weed out the muggles from those who are ready for Hogwarts. Are you ready for the challenge?
This year’s event is on Saturday, Oct. 14 Veterans Memorial Park in Livingston. Registration is at 4:30 p.m., sharp, and the first car leaves at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 person. The event is limited to 70 cars, and at least one person must be in the car during registration.
Bring a non-perishable food item for a chance to win a prize. There will also be a costume contest, so come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character.
Troy
UMC to hold rummage, bake sale
The Troy United Methodist Women will be having their fall rummage and bake sale Oct. 7 and 8 in the Family Life Center at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy. The sales runs from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.All proceeds benefit the missions of the Troy United Methodist Women. Call 618-667-6241 for more information.
Fire department to have open house
The Troy Fire Department will have its annual open house from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the fire house. There will be tons of activities for kids, information regarding fire safety, and fun for the whole family. You will also be able to witness the Jaws of Life in action as firefighters demonstrate on a car. If you have any questions, call 618-667-6722.
New Douglas
Homework Haven seek volunteers
New Douglas Township Homework Haven in need to two retired teachers willing to donate approximately 2 1/2 hours a month providing active assistance to elementary students doing their homework in an after school program. This program is free to the community, offers active assistance with completing homework individually with students, provides an after school snack, and supervised playtime after homework is completed. The program volunteers are needed on Tuesday and Thursday once a month from 3:45 to 5 p.m. If interested, call Peggy and leave a message at the Rec Plex at 217-456-6132.
Rock painting event set in park
The New Douglas Rec Plex is sponsoring Robbi Sullivan and her mom Cheryl, who will be providing a rock painting event at New Douglas Township Park from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. They will share the history behind rock paintings and teach the skills to complete the rock paintings. This is a family event. All supplies will be provided, and you can paint as many rocks until supplies run out. A $2 donation is requested to help pay for the supplies for this event. RSVP to 217-456-6132. You will need clothing protection for painting.
Greenville
Apple Day is Saturday
The annual Apple Day festival is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 on the Greenville Square. The day will include fall festive treats, games, kid-friendly activities, music, original treasures, home-grown goodies and more. Bakers can enter an apple dessert for a chance to win a prize. The dessert contest is at 10 a.m. on the north side of the Square. For more information, call 618-664-9272.
Alhambra
Hitz Home Auxiliary annual meeting
The Hitz Home Auxiliary will have its annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The Auxiliary raises money to buy equipment and supplies for various parties and anything to make life more fun for the people that make their home at Hitz.
School has Textile Trailer
The textile trailer will be at Alhambra Primary from Oct. 13-23. Put in clean, dry clothing. Clothing may be ripped or stained. Shoes must be in pairs and in bags or separate boxes. Purses, belts and backpacks must be functional and in boxes or bags. Please do not bring wet, mildewed, smelly clothing. No carpeting, textile scraps, hangars or single shoes. The PTO earns money from donations.
Alton
Madison County to have Community Emergency Response Training
Madison County Emergency Management Agency will be offering a free Community Emergency Response Training next month.
The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for hazards that impact the area and trains them in basic disaster response skills.
The three-week class is at Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave. in Alton, on the following dates:
▪ Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
▪ Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A make-up session is Saturday, Nov. 4
The course will consist of classroom instruction and practice exercises as participants learn new skills. Participants will learn first aid, search and rescue, fire extinguisher use, and other hands-on work.
All materials and supplies will be furnished at no cost; including a backpack with first aid and emergency response supplies.
Please visit the Madison County website (co.madison.il.us) and find the Emergency Management Agency under the “Departments” tab for more information.
Trenton
KC Center to have classes on iPhones, computer skills, Internet safety
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering a class entitled “Learn to Use Your Apple iPhone” at the Trenton Education Center on Thursdays, Oct. 12 and 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. The registration number for this class is COED 8061 TR01D. This workshop will help students become more familiar with their Apple iPhone as they learn to add applications, send text messages, emails, and pictures. Get the most of your technology. Cost for this course is $30. Be sure to bring your fully charged iPhone.
A “Basic Computer Skills” class will be on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and Thursday, Oct. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. The registration number for this class is COED 7020 TR01D. This hands-on computer course gives novice computer users the opportunity to become a seasoned intermediate computer user. Students will learn the components and parts of a computer. Computer terms as well as how to create, print and save documents, and personalize the desktop will be discussed. Students will become familiar with MS Windows, Word and Excel. Internet and basic email accounts and functions will be presented and discussed. Cost for this class is $20.
The class “Internet & Electronic Safety for Kids” will be held at the Trenton Education Center on Wednesdays, Oct. 18 and 25, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. The registration number for this class is COED 7029 TR01E. With the explosion of access to on-line resources and media it is becoming easier and easier for children to access all types of information on-line. What should your children be looking at, what is cyber-bullying, what do you as a parent want them to see on-line, what is considered a safe web site or kid friendly app for a cell phone or tablet, how do you know, what can you do? These are some of the questions that will be explored. Students will explore these topics in two class sessions. The first session will focus on what is out there and some things to look for that indicate children are accessing information that may not be appropriate. The second session will highlight some tools and resources that you can use to make your child’s on-line experience safer and provide some piece of mind. The end goal is to provide parents with the knowledge and resources to help protect and guide their children while they use the greatest knowledge tool of our time. Cost for this class is $20.
For more information or to register for any of these classes, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475. Space is limited, so register early. All students must pre-register for these workshops.
Germantown
SJH-Breese presents “Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope”
The Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope is Saturday, Oct. 7 at Germantown’s Schoendienst Park.
The event, sponsored by the HSHS St. Joseph-Breese Share group and the hospital auxiliary, will open with registration at 9 a.m., followed by a brief memorial service and balloon release at 10 a.m., then the walk around the park.
Father Jim Buerster of St. Boniface-Germantown and St. Cecilia-Bartelso will give the keynote address.
The walk has several goals, according to Karen Gebke, host of the Share group with husband Scott. The group generally meets the second Tuesday of each month in the hospital Board Room and is for parents and families who have lost a child.
“First,” she said, “the walk is to raise awareness and remember those touched by the death of a baby or infant.” In addition, proceeds will be used for an Angel of Hope statue on the hospital campus.
The statue was first depicted in Richard Paul Evans’ novel, “The Christmas Box,” in which an elderly woman mourns her deceased daughter by visiting her grave that is marked by an Angel of Hope statue. There are about 100 similar statues throughout the country.
“The Angel of Hope statue gives hope to parents who have endured the death of a child,” Karen Gebke said. “It will be a symbol of hope, a place to reflect, a place of healing and a special place for people to grieve.”
The event will be held rain or shine although organizers have the option of cancelling in case of weather or other emergency.
Registration can be completed the day of the walk. Only cash or checks will be accepted — no debit or credit cards — and checks should be made payable to St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, in care of the Share program.
For details and registration forms, including a participation waiver, call 618-709-2878, email sharestjosephs@yahoo.com or visit the Share St. Joseph’s Walk for Remembrance & Hope Facebook page.
Marine
BBQ event benefits village to tune of $8,800
Organizers of the Chill’n & Grill’n BBQ Competition in Marine recently presented the Marine Village Board meeting with a check for the Marine Police Department for $8,300 and a second check to the village of Marine for $500.
Brent Phelps, Morgan Phelps, Pam Voegele and Steve Voegele are responsible for the Chill’n & Grill’n BBQ Competition event each year, which has become a favorite in the area.
