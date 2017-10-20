Art in the Park in Highland

The Highland Arts Council had its 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Arianna Johnston designs a project at the “artists in training” kids craft station at the 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits.
Erin, left, and Mark Cunningham, right, examine a piece of photography by Loel Matin 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits.
Sherry Johnson reacts to a piece of stained glass artwork at the 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits.
Sue Nichols admires some pottery work at the 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits. The event is hosted by the Highland Arts Council.
Ben Daniel with Dancakes outlines a Dr. Evil pancake at the 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits. The event is hosted by the Highland Arts Council.
Ben Daniels with Dancakes creates a pancake masterpiece for his crowd at the 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits. The event is hosted by the Highland Arts Council.
Chastity Vincent admires her Cinderella pancake created by Ben Daniels of Dancakes at the 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits. The event is hosted by the Highland Arts Council.
Donna Steinman looks at some handmade jewlery at the 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits. The event is hosted by the Highland Arts Council.
Jossilyn Gaffner wraps yarn around the a unity project at the 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits. The event is hosted by the Highland Arts Council.
Sharon Richee, left, and Vicky Matthews, right, examine a piece of stained glass at the 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits. The event is hosted by the Highland Arts Council.
Kathy Mancinas reads the back of an engraved necklace at 14th annual Art in the Park over the weekend. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works was held at Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland. The event was free to the public and encompassed many different forms of artwork from over 50 professional artisits.
