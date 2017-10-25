The cast of characters from the Burgett family haunted house last year.
Highland family’s 25-year haunted house tradition will end after this year

October 25, 2017 11:55 AM

A 25-year-old Highland Halloween tradition will be ending after this year.

For a quarter century, the Burgett family has provided free Halloween fun by transforming their garage into a haunted house.

“We usually fill our garage with people and ‘things’ and take small groups through on a short, fun, and scary tour,” said Jim Burgett, the longtime superintendent of the Highland School District, who is now retired.

The events have always been free, as well as age appropriate.

“We ‘adjust’ them to the age of the kids or adults,” Burgett said.

Generally, somewhere between 200 and 300 people walk through.

“It is basically a family tradition involving our kids, grandkids, and a few of their brave friends,” Burgett said.

The tradition is actually one that pre-dates the family’s move to the metro-east.

“For the past 40 years — 25 in Highland and 15 in Elizabeth (Ill.) — we have had some sort of haunted house for kids,” Burgett said.

It’s always been fun, Burgett said.

“We have always had the nicest kids, and adults, participate. Everyone has been polite and they seem to enjoy the work and effort,” he said.

But this will be the last year for the Burgett haunted house. For those looking for one last scare, the haunted house will be open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31. The house is at 145 Coventry Way in Highland.

