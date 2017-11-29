More Videos

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge 1:57

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge

Pause
Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track 1:52

The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:52

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

  • Learn why this family is excited for an all-abilities playground in Highland

    Angie Daley, a Highland parent, speaks about what an all-abilities playground would mean to her family. Daley also touches on the challenges of some playgrounds in the area.

Angie Daley, a Highland parent, speaks about what an all-abilities playground would mean to her family. Daley also touches on the challenges of some playgrounds in the area. mbraa@bnd.com
Angie Daley, a Highland parent, speaks about what an all-abilities playground would mean to her family. Daley also touches on the challenges of some playgrounds in the area. mbraa@bnd.com

Highland News Leader

Highland City Council swings toward all-abilities playground

By Megan Braa

mbraa@bnd.com

November 29, 2017 11:39 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Highland City Council gave its blessing Nov. 20 to roll forward with a plan to to develop an all-inclusive playground at Dennis H. Rinderer Park, which is located off of Veterans Honor Parkway.

The council gave Parks and Recreation Director Mark Rosen permission to take the next steps in implementing the plan after hearing a presentation from Sam Lawson of All-Inclusive Rec and Natalie Mackay of Unlimited Play about the design of the playground.

“I want to say, ‘Thank you,’ as a mom, for thinking about each member in your community,” Mackay said.

Rosen said this specific design was chosen out of a panel of choices provided by three separate playground businesses. To help with the decision, Rosen contacted Angie and Elijah Daley. The Daleys have a set of twins, who each have their own very special needs. Their son, Elijah, 9, has cerebral palsy and is primarily wheelchair-bound. Their daughter, Cadence, 9, is blind and on the autism spectrum.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Angie Daley said that she did not even realize this playground was an option, or that the city would think about doing it. Regardless, she said her family was thankful to be included in the process and that their children will be able to participate with other children in a typical child pastime.

Highland Park-C1.0000
An aerial view of a concept for an all-inclusive playground design for Dennis H. Rinderer Park on Veterans Honor Parkway in Highland. The park was deisgned to include features for all children.
Provided

“I think it just goes back to giving every child an opportunity to experience what typical kids get to experience and being included and not having to sit on the sidelines and watch from a far,” she said.

With the help of the Daleys, a design was chosen.

“We were able to kind of go through and think what the playground could do for each of their challenges,” Angie Daley said.

Each part of the playground equipment will be connected by a wheelchair-accessible ramp, and every feature is wheelchair-accessible as well. Among some of the other park features is a seated zip line and teeter-totter, swings, roller slides and an interactive music station. The playground design also includes the company’s newest playground feature, a mounted merry-go-round.

“We were excited about being able to wheel him (Elijah) up in the merry-go-round,” Angie Daley said.

The surfacing of the playground is also designed to be harder than normal, so it can uphold the heavy weights of children in wheel chairs. The surfacing also allows easier pushing of wheelchairs, unlike common rubber infill surfacing, which Daley said is nearly impossible to push a child on.

The surfacing can be replaced panel by panel, which helps with maintenance costs, according to Mackay. The tiles can also create a checkered floor pattern to outline areas with motion for vision-impaired children.

Finally, the playground is fenced so both able-bodied and disabled children will stay in the play area.

Where does it go from here?

Mackay said that the average turnaround time for a project like this is about two years.

All in all, the playground could cost about $250,000. Out of that cost, the equipment would be about $150,000, whereas surfacing and fencing would cost about $50,000 a piece, according to Rosen.

Highland Park-C2.0000
An aerial view of a concept for an all-inclusive playground design for Dennis H. Rinderer Park on Veterans Honor Parkway in Highland. The park was deisgned to include features for all children.
Provided

Rosen said the next step will be organizing the playground items into a catalog-like format and reaching out to local organizations for partnerships. It is likely the city will be looking for private donations to help pay for the project. However, Rosen said the entire plan is still in the preliminary phases, and no official structure has been put in place yet to receive any donations. For those wishing to donate, an announcement will be made at a latter date how to help.

But when the time comes, Mayor Joe Michaelis said he will be the first in line, personal checkbook in hand.

IMG_9442
Mayor Joe Michaelis presents Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen with a personal check for $1,000, which is the first pledge towards the all-abilities playground to be built at Dennis H. Rinderer Park on Veterans Honor Parkway. The Highland City Council gave their blessing to Rosen to pursue the playground during its meeting on Nov. 20. While Michaelis has made his own personal pledge, the city is no official structure yet to receive any donations at the moment. City officials will announce when the city starts its fundraising for the play area.
Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

“I would be honored if you would let me donate the first $1,000 for this playground,” Michaelis said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge 1:57

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge

Pause
Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track 1:52

The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:52

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

View More Video