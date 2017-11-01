Former HHS, ASU star playing pro ball in Greece

Highland native Katie Hempen, second from the right, poses with her teammates on Panathlitikos Sykion basketball team in Thessaloniki, Greece. On the far right next to Hempen is Hempen’s roommate, Micaella Riche, who is a University of Minnesota graduate. From left, Hempen’s other three teammates are Greece natives Antigoni Chairistanidou, Eleni Kyratzi and Eleni Syra. Courtesy photo