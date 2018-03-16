High School Softball: O'Fallon vs. Highland

O’Fallon’s Caroline Keller slides into second base to break up a double play turn by Lily Garbett of Highland. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 2-0 on Thursday in non-conference play at Highland.
Addison Rinderer delivers a pitch Thursday in Highland’s 2-0 win over the O’Fallon Panthers. Rinderer was the winning pitcher, going five innings and surrendered just three hits and one walk while striking out two.
Highland’s Lauren Baer knocks in a run for the Bulldogs in HHS’ 2-0 victory over the O’Fallon Panthers Thursday in Highland. Baer had both RBIs for HHS.
O’Fallon’s Caroline Keller connects with a pitch during the O’Fallon Panthers game against the Highland Bulldogs on March 15 at Highland.
Kaitline Moore delivers a called third strike during the O’Fallon Panthers game against the Highland Bulldogs on March 15 at Highland.
Abigail Wilson looks to slap at a pitch during the O’Fallon Panthers game against the Highland Bulldogs on March 15 at Highland.
Highland Taylor Flemming makes contact in the Bulldogs 2-0 victory over the O’Fallon Panthers on Thursday.
After securing the final out, Highland’s Lily Garbett celebrates the Bulldogs’ 2-0 victory over O’Fallon Panthers on Thursday.
O’Fallon head coach Lauren Popov-Muniz waves Taylor VanAusdall to third during the Panthers game on Thursday at Highland.
O’Fallon’s Miley Brunner runs down a pop fly in a game on Thursday at Highland. Also pictured is Zoie Howard.
Abigail Wilson delivers a pitch for the Panthers in O’Fallon’s game Thursday at Highland.
